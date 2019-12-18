Man arrested for burglaries to Morgan County businesses

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for burglaries to two local businesses.
Investigators arrested Gregory Drinkard of Arab on Wednesday for burglaries to Gregg’s Grocery on Dec. 5 and Cotaco Grocery on Dec. 13. He is charged with two counts of burglary third-degree.
Drinkard is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $27,500 bond.
