Morgan County makes plan to improve 911 response, save money

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is introducing a new 911 dispatch service this year to help improve response time and cut down on costs.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 1:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Commission on Tuesday approved a contract between the sheriff's office and the Morgan County 911 team.

The sheriff's office will pay almost $14,000 per month to work with the Morgan County Central Dispatch Unit.

Previously, Sheriff Ron Puckett says if a person calls Morgan County 911 they would ask questions and transfer the call to the sheriff's office if it was necessary.

With this change, the 911 service would be able to dispatch to the sheriff's office immediately.

Not only does it save time, but it also saves money.

"Where we were probably paying 10 to 11 dispatchers for dispatching services, now we are probably only paying for five," said Puckett.

The sheriff said he expects the services to begin Feb. 4.

