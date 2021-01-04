Morgan County is ranked #5 in the state for Coronavirus test positivity rate

Morgan county's Coronavirus test positive rate has climbed to near 58 percent! Right now, Morgan County is ranked 5th in the state for positivity rate.

This comes as the county reached almost 9500 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Decatur-Morgan hospital has 80 confirmed coronavirus inpatients. Hospital president Kelli Powers explained in a news conference this morning that those numbers are down from last week, because patients have died! Right now 12 patients are in the intensive care unit and powers says she's worried about what could be just around the corner.

"It does alarm us that a week or two from now we'll see a surge from the holidays," explained Powers.

Right now around 90 of the hospital's employees are out because of the Coronavirus. Alabama Department of Health Assistant director for the northern district, Michael Glenn, explained that after each holiday cases spike.

Around Halloween Coronavirus hospital inpatients hit almost 960 statewide. On thanksgiving hospitalized inpatients statewide hit 1450.

By Christmas almost one thousand more at 2400. On Sunday, statewide hospitalizations rose to almost 2900!

"Thankful the holidays are over....For lack of a better word we got our teeth kicked in over the holiday season," explained Glenn.

