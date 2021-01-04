Clear

Morgan County is ranked #5 in the state for Coronavirus test positivity rate

New data released during a morning news conference shows cases continue to rise in Morgan County.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 10:59 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Morgan county's Coronavirus test positive rate has climbed to near 58 percent! Right now, Morgan County is ranked 5th in the state for positivity rate.

This comes as the county reached almost 9500 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Decatur-Morgan hospital has 80 confirmed coronavirus inpatients. Hospital president Kelli Powers explained in a news conference this morning that those numbers are down from last week, because patients have died! Right now 12 patients are in the intensive care unit and powers says she's worried about what could be just around the corner.

"It does alarm us that a week or two from now we'll see a surge from the holidays," explained Powers. 

Right now around 90 of the hospital's employees are out because of the Coronavirus. Alabama Department of Health Assistant director for the northern district, Michael Glenn, explained that after each holiday cases spike.

Around Halloween Coronavirus hospital inpatients hit almost 960 statewide. On thanksgiving hospitalized inpatients statewide hit 1450.
By Christmas almost one thousand more at 2400. On Sunday, statewide hospitalizations rose to almost 2900!

"Thankful the holidays are over....For lack of a better word we got our teeth kicked in over the holiday season," explained Glenn.

Right now there are almost 80 confirmed Coronavirus inpatients in Decatur-Morgan hospital

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 371934

Reported Deaths: 4873
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54012719
Mobile26677508
Madison23364179
Tuscaloosa19043218
Montgomery16446276
Shelby16186103
Baldwin14064169
Morgan1097489
Lee1056075
Etowah1032496
Calhoun9731157
Marshall931486
Houston752564
Cullman725878
Limestone703758
DeKalb702262
St. Clair675273
Lauderdale668270
Elmore667183
Walker5374138
Talladega527476
Jackson525434
Colbert476660
Blount474663
Autauga430550
Coffee372338
Dale342363
Franklin333638
Chilton303254
Covington295540
Russell28666
Dallas283743
Escambia271934
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241198
Chambers240263
Marion215243
Lawrence211543
Pike203723
Winston203130
Bibb188246
Marengo183026
Pickens177426
Geneva173220
Butler154645
Barbour153033
Hale150133
Fayette146019
Cherokee143822
Henry12968
Randolph127630
Monroe123311
Washington122424
Clay115834
Lamar107415
Cleburne104816
Macon102130
Crenshaw96836
Lowndes96232
Bullock90022
Wilcox89619
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene68820
Coosa5257
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 608297

Reported Deaths: 7025
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby68753921
Davidson63009576
Knox33862301
Hamilton29628276
Rutherford29378245
Williamson18641124
Unassigned1834294
Sumner16292207
Out of TN1493463
Wilson12913130
Montgomery12026128
Sullivan11203181
Washington10672165
Blount1037999
Maury9579105
Bradley943474
Sevier926573
Putnam9002122
Madison8244153
Robertson675675
Hamblen611489
Anderson593672
Greene581193
Tipton559455
Gibson516593
Coffee507069
Dickson480361
Bedford476164
Cumberland468753
Carter464688
Roane458558
Lawrence455159
Warren453643
McMinn452466
Dyer435970
Loudon435441
Jefferson406866
Monroe397756
Hawkins383457
Obion371172
Franklin366448
Fayette349148
Lincoln340734
Rhea333549
Weakley316343
Henderson303444
Cocke299547
Cheatham298124
Marshall296330
Campbell289337
Hardeman288342
White282839
Giles279762
Carroll275252
Hardin272435
Lauderdale270229
Macon264246
Wayne246917
Henry236839
Overton225141
Haywood223036
Trousdale218412
DeKalb216833
McNairy212138
Smith207624
Scott206125
Hickman198327
Fentress196430
Marion194626
Grainger185826
Johnson182128
Claiborne174819
Crockett167330
Bledsoe16319
Morgan162111
Chester155731
Unicoi149640
Lake146613
Cannon141715
Decatur136621
Union125917
Grundy124419
Polk123116
Sequatchie121117
Benton120131
Humphreys119912
Lewis117519
Meigs99616
Jackson97619
Stewart91620
Perry87123
Clay85423
Houston82322
Moore7196
Pickett58717
Van Buren5696
Hancock3395

