Morgan County investigators arrest Cullman County man in rape, sodomy case involving a child

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a Cullman County man is in custody for felony rape and sodomy charges.
On Dec. 2, investigators executed a felony warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Christopher Scott Martin. He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
The sheriff's office says the arrest stems from incidents in the Eva area that involved a victim under the age of 12. Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
