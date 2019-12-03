Clear
Morgan County investigators arrest Cullman County man in rape, sodomy case involving a child

Christopher Scott Martin

The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 1:48 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a Cullman County man is in custody for felony rape and sodomy charges.

On Dec. 2, investigators executed a felony warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Christopher Scott Martin. He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The sheriff's office says the arrest stems from incidents in the Eva area that involved a victim under the age of 12. Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

