Morgan County investigator back to work after bull attack, transplant surgery

A Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator who was attacked by a bull in August is back at work.

"I feel great! I mean I really do. A lot better than what I have in the past, that's for sure," said Caleb Brooks,sheriff's office Investigator.

It has only been about a month and a half since Brooks received a small intestine transplant after being attacked by a bull. (Read more HERE)

"My life is changed forever, medications and stuff like that, but you know it's not, I'm not going to let it get me down, you know, you just try to do the best you can," said Brooks.

Brooks did not letting a small intestine transplant get in the way of him being back at the office.

"You're supposed to be in the hospital for five to six weeks and I was out in 11 days. The doctors and the nurses, they couldn't believe it. I mean I'm young and I was relatively healthy but it's just a blessing to me," said Brooks.

Back in August, Brooks was attacked by a bull.

"Put his head right here in the middle of my stomach and started pushing me around and when you have a big old animal that outweighs you three to five times, you know, there's not much you can do. So he pushed me around the pasture and ended up hitting me into a tree," said Brooks.

He said doctors locally did all they could, before he went to Ohio.

"The surgeon had never seen anything like it and he was able to reach out to Cleveland Clinic and they said that they would accept me because my small intestine was just completely just shot. It was gone. There was nothing they could do to save my intestine," said Brooks.

After recovering from the transplant, Brooks said he wanted to get back to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office as soon as he was able.

"They welcomed me back with open arms. It was great," said Brooks.

Brooks credits God, his wife, kids, family and supporters for his strength to fight back.

"I can't, I can't express or even put into words how thankful I am for everybody's support and their prayers. It's just an amazing support system and all the people that have reached out, it's just really keeps you going. It's really one of those things that pushes you...And knowing that God is going to take care of you," said Brooks.