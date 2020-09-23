Morgan County inmate gets new charges for depositing stolen checks

A Decatur woman already in jail is facing new charges for depositing stolen checks at a local bank.

The Decatur Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that a representative of Redstone Federal Credit Union filed a report in the middle of August about theft and forgery.

Police say between the dates of April 27 and April 28, multiple checks were deposited into an account and funds were then withdrawn. Those checks were later returned to the bank because they had previously been reported as fraudulent or stolen, according to the release.

Alissa Marie Massey, who was already being held in the Morgan County Jail on unrelated charges, was identified as the suspect through surveillance video. She was charged on Tuesday with theft of property third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree. Her bond for these charges is $10,000.

Massey was previously arrested in August for burglary and stealing checks. She was out on bond at the time for a receiving stolen property first degree charge from May.