According to the Morgan County Sheriff, Ana Franklin, the death of an inmate at the county jail, 27-year-old Heather Nicole Legg, has been reported.

Legg was in the jail on federal charges, and she was found unresponsive by corrections officers Sunday afternoon. The corrections staff performed CPR and a nursing staff responded immediately. CPR was maintained while Legg was taken by ambulance to the Decatur Morgan Hospital Emergency Room.

Legg died at the hospital from "undisclosed medical reasons." The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office asked the State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals to investigate the circumstances of her death.