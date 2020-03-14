Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital Full Story

Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital

Jerry Lynn Acklin (Courtesy: Morgan County Jail)
Jerry Lynn Acklin (Courtesy: Morgan County Jail)

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Jerry Lynn Acklin, 58, was in jail on federal charges at the time of his death.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 7:05 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Fayetteville, Tennessee, man who was incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail died Saturday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. 

Jerry Lynn Acklin, 58, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital Friday evening around 8 p.m. after deputies said he fell ill.

According to a statement, Acklin was pronounced dead at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday "as doctors worked to determine his condition."

Officials confirm that at the time he died, he did not have symptoms related to or indicative of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Initial indications point to an underlying internal medical condition. The body has been sent to State Forensics in Huntsville where an autopsy will be performed."

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said he was in jail on federal charges at the time of his death. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events