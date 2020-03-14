Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital

A Fayetteville, Tennessee, man who was incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail died Saturday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Lynn Acklin, 58, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital Friday evening around 8 p.m. after deputies said he fell ill.

According to a statement, Acklin was pronounced dead at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday "as doctors worked to determine his condition."

Officials confirm that at the time he died, he did not have symptoms related to or indicative of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Initial indications point to an underlying internal medical condition. The body has been sent to State Forensics in Huntsville where an autopsy will be performed."

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said he was in jail on federal charges at the time of his death.