According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, an inmate in the county jail attacked a detention officer from behind while the officer was dealing with another inmate.

The sheriff's office says the inmate punched the detention officer in the face and began choking the officer. Other nearby officers were able to detain the inmate. The inmate was charged with second-degree assault and has been given no bond in lieu of the charges for which the inmate was previously charged, the sheriff's office says.

The detention officer was released after receiving medical treatment, and a full recovery is expected.