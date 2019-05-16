Clear

Morgan County honors fallen officers

Morgan County held its annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Day Service to recognize those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 11:39 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Morgan County honored it's fallen officers Tuesday morning at their Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Day Service. People joined together near the Morgan County Courthouse to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Local agencies and families attended the event, as well as state troopers. Attorney General Steve Marshall was the key note speaker. He said people who sacrifice their lives for their community deserve to be recognized.

"They are a part of a broader family. A family that will show that they are not forgotten and to make sure they understand that their loved one was a hero," said Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

"Everyone in law enforcement, we're called to do this. We don't operate in fear. We do what we do because we love what we do. These men and women who wear the badge, they run when there's danger, to the danger. We don't run away from it," said Morgan County Sheriff, Ron Puckett.

Roses represented the fallen heroes at the memorial. There were nine roses in a vase, representing nine Morgan County officers who have died in the line of duty since 1905. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events