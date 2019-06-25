Clear

Alabama Rep. Terri Collins takes questions about abortion law from Morgan County constituents

The woman who changed Alabama's abortion laws took questions from her constituents on Tuesday.

Representative Terri Collins was among the Morgan County lawmakers to attend the "State of the State" forum. She said she's glad she sponsored the controversial legislation that bans most abortions in Alabama.

Someone at the forum asked her why she didn't make exceptions for rape and incest in her bill.

"The reason we didn't include any exceptions or anything was to focus on the idea, the decision and the actual language, that, is that child in the womb a person?" said Terri Collins.

Several groups have filed suit over the law, which doesn't go into effect until November. The Morgan County delegation also said they're hearing reports of a special session in October to deal with prison reform.

If that happens, they'll look at building new prisons, sentencing reform and mental health treatment.

