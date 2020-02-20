Clear
Morgan County holds 'State of the County' address

The commission chairman said they're still working on more raises for county employees and a parking deck downtown.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:28 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long gave his annual state of the county address on Thursday.

He says over the last year, the county was able to give raises to county employees in an effort to stay competitive with other employers.

Next year, they hope to raise pay more. Also next year, the county is looking into adding a parking deck and more retail space in Decatur.

Long also stressed the importance for the census.

