Morgan County hiker taken to hospital after falling 15 feet

The Morgan County Rescue Squad says emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to Yellow Bluff in the Brindlee Mountain community after a hiker fell 15 feet, possibly breaking her hip.
The hiker was carried out and taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad, the Brindlee Mountain Fire Department, the Huntsville Cave Unit and the Florette Fire Department responded to the incident.
