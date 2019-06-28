Clear

Morgan County hiker taken to hospital after falling 15 feet

Multiple agencies responded.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Rescue Squad says emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to Yellow Bluff in the Brindlee Mountain community after a hiker fell 15 feet, possibly breaking her hip.

The hiker was carried out and taken to Huntsville Hospital. 

The Morgan County Rescue Squad, the Brindlee Mountain Fire Department, the Huntsville Cave Unit and the Florette Fire Department responded to the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events