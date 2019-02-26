Morgan County high-speed chase ends in arrests, drug bust

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle attempted to elude deputies travelling southbound at speeds in excess of 100 mph, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The pursuit continued into Cullman County, where deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office joined in to help. The pursuit ended after Cullman County deputies deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, Swafford said.

A search revealed a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine as well as marijuana and additional synthetic narcotics, Swafford said.

Morgan County deputies arrested Deerika Michelle Alexander, 21, of Birmingham for attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance – synthetic narcotics. Bond has been set at $1,600.

Swafford said Donantae Jamar Williams, 30, of Center Point was charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has been set at $1,100.

Both suspects were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Additional charges are pending, Swafford said.