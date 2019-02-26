Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Morgan County high-speed chase ends in arrests, drug bust

Deerika Alexander And Donantae Williams

The vehicle attempted to elude deputies travelling southbound at speeds in excess of 100 mph, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle attempted to elude deputies travelling southbound at speeds in excess of 100 mph, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The pursuit continued into Cullman County, where deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office joined in to help. The pursuit ended after Cullman County deputies deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, Swafford said.

A search revealed a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine as well as marijuana and additional synthetic narcotics, Swafford said.

Morgan County deputies arrested Deerika Michelle Alexander, 21, of Birmingham for attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance – synthetic narcotics. Bond has been set at $1,600.

Swafford said Donantae Jamar Williams, 30, of Center Point was charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has been set at $1,100.

Both suspects were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Additional charges are pending, Swafford said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events