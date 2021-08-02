Morgan County health officials concerned as younger people get sick with coronavirus

Health officials in Morgan County say they are still seeing fewer young people vaccinated and more being hospitalized with coronavirus.

Officials say the average age of their patients hospitalized with the virus is now 60 and they are seeing people in their 20s and 30s getting sicker from the virus.

"We have today 13 patients in the hospital, only one is in the ICU and we have zero on the ventilators so that is the good news," Anita Walden, the Chief Nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital, said

And of those patients only two are vaccinated, which Walden said is concerning.

"The same message that we have been saying for months now: Please, please get your vaccination. That is the most important thing that you can do," she said.

But in Morgan County people in the younger age groups are among some of the most unvaccinated.

"Those that are between the ages of 18 and 29 we only have a vaccination rate of about 25.9%, so about 3 out of every 4 people that you encounter in that age group is not vaccinated. So if you're in a large group with that age group about 3 out of every 4 of those people are not vaccinated," Michael Glenn, the Assistant Administrator for the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Health, said.

Glenn says in the 30 to 49 age group only 2 in 3 people have been vaccinated. Glenn said until we get more people vaccinated, we won't be able to return to completely normal and will continue to see hospitalizations going up.

"We'd like to see those vaccination rates increase, that's going to be our key to getting out of this back to some sense of normalcy," Glenn said.

Walden said they are noticing their patients who are vaccinated and infected with the virus are having much milder symptoms than those who are not.