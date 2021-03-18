Morgan County first responders see multiple water rescues after Wednesday’s storms, flooding

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused major flooding on roads in Morgan County.

One person called 911 after their pickup truck started submerging into water Thursday afternoon. He stood on the top of his pickup truck waiting for rescue.

The Morgan County rescue squad was able to pull the individual from on top of the car to safety. After being rescued, the individual came back to the road with a tractor to pull his car from the water. He is OK, and the car is no longer in water.

Just five minutes down the road from Huckaby Bridge Road, Lacon Road off of Highway 31 in Falkville is completely flooded. Since Thursday morning, multiple cars have attempted to drive down Lacon Road, before seeing it's consumed in water.

Morgan County Sherrif's Office spokesperson, Mike Swafford, said he thinks the flooding on Lacon Road will go down by Saturday evening.

"Ruth Mountain, there's a bridge that's covered in water," said Swafford. "The Douglas road in Falkville has had issues."

Wednesday night, WAAY 31 reported a woman was hanging onto a tree after her vehicle got picked up by flooded water. She was holding onto the tree for two hours before the Morgan County rescue squad could get to her.

Water operations captain, Charles Porter, said, "We have an inflatable raft that we used."

It took time for the raft to go about 200 yards into the flood to get the woman to safety.

"Two members had oars and ended up having to paddle from one side of the creek to the other, and once we were able to get to her, we were able to get her into the raft and take her to the shore where the ambulance was waiting," Porter said.

The Morgan County rescue squad said they had to save three individuals from Wednesday night's storm because of flooding. Morgan County asks in situations of flooding, if you're able to escape your vehicle, please call 911. If you don't call and they see a vehicle submerged in water, they will begin to try and rescue an individual.

Wednesday night, they went up to multiple vehicles where people had already escaped the waters.

Swafford said the flooding will go down quickly, as long as the weather cooperates.

"The good thing about this is, it could recede quickly, so it could change," said Swafford.