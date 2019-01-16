Morgan County fairgrounds to be sold for $1.4 million

According to Barney Loveless, the attorney for the Decatur Morgan State Product Mart Authority, the Authority has agreed to sell the Morgan County fairgrounds, which are on 49 acres, for $1.4 million to Land Services LLC of Decatur.

The tentative date for the two parties to close on the property is February 15. The State Product Mart board will meet Thursday at 8:30 a.m. for a board meeting at Celebration Arena.

In addition to the Morgan County Fair, the fairgrounds are also home to the Daikin Festival and other community events.

For more information, click HERE.