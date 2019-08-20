Morgan County fair in danger of not happening

The Morgan County fair is in jeopardy of not happening at all next month.

The Tennessee Valley Exposition puts the fair on. They told WAAY 31 they could not come to a rental agreement with the new owner of the fairgrounds. The exposition is quickly trying to find a replacement location.

For at least 10 years, Dylan Newton can remember going to the fair with his family, "doin' the rides at the fair and challenging each other of 'who's brave enough to conquer this ride.'" said Newton.

He lives just down the street from the fairgrounds, which have operated there for 65 years. Knowing the entrance will remain zip-tied shut this year is disappointing for Newton. He said it's saddest for the children.

"They may not get to experience the memories and stuff that I've had with family and friends like that," he said.

Ava Castillo is 10 years old. She and her friends said they were looking forward to walking over to the fair this year.

"It's pretty disappointing, just because I can't really walk there and maybe it just won't happen," she said.

The Tennessee Valley Exposition said the fair is scheduled for September 19th to September 28th. They are trying to finalize a location in either Trinity, Falkville or Hartselle.

The biggest challenge is finding an area big enough to hold 37 rides while also being flat and stable enough to make them safe.

The property was sold at the beginning of the year to Jeff Parker. He said he extended an offer to the exposition to rent the land for the fair, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Ava Castillo and her friends have a message for both sides.

"Keep the fair where it's at, so we can have fun," she said.

The Tennessee Valley Exposition said they aren't giving up hope on the fair this year, but if they don't figure something out soon, they will shift their focus to the fair in 2020.

The new owner of the land is trying to bring new business to the area to match surrounding shopping centers.