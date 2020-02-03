Photo Gallery 3 Images
Update: The fire has been extinguished. There is damage to the home.
--------------
From earlier:
Morgan County deputies are helping the Punkin Center and Neel fire departments respond to a residential fire.
The fire is in the 300 block of Wynn Wallace Road. The public is urged to avoid the area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Morgan County emergency crews respond to fire on Wynn Wallace Road
- Madison County emergency crews respond to Saturday night apartment fire
- Crews respond to fire on Bell Road in Limestone County
- Crews respond to fire on Looney Road in Limestone County
- Crews respond to Madison County house fire
- Crews respond to structure fire at Elkton Road in Athens
- Crews respond to fire at Steeplechase Road in Huntsville
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Emergency crews respond to possible shooting on Hurricane Creek Road in Gurley
- Fire crews respond to church fire in Lincoln County
Scroll for more content...