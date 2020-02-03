Clear

Morgan County emergency crews respond to fire on Wynn Wallace Road

Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

There is damage to the home.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 1:23 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 2:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Update: The fire has been extinguished. There is damage to the home.

--------------

From earlier:

Morgan County deputies are helping the Punkin Center and Neel fire departments respond to a residential fire.

The fire is in the 300 block of Wynn Wallace Road. The public is urged to avoid the area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Post by Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

