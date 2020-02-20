Morgan County educators appear in Montgomery court over sales tax dispute

The Alabama Education Association (AEA) appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Tuesday with boards of education from Morgan County.

A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools. The Morgan County Commission called this unconstitutional, and commissioners said they wouldn’t disperse the $1 million as the law requires.

The law was initially a bill sponsored by Senator Arthur Orr from Decatur. It allots more than 90% of online sales tax funds to the school districts. The Morgan County Commission is allotted 5%.

The AEA and the school boards from Morgan County argued the law is constitutional. The AEA says “commission attorneys argued in court that their projects, like the county jail and the probate court, were more important than the legislature’s direction to give the money to local schools.”

According to the AEA, the judge directed the parties to file proposed orders by the end of February, and a ruling could come any time after that.

