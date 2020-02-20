Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Morgan County educators appear in Montgomery court over sales tax dispute

A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:57 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Education Association (AEA) appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Tuesday with boards of education from Morgan County.

A law that went into effect in late 2019 gives most online sales tax revenue to schools. The Morgan County Commission called this unconstitutional, and commissioners said they wouldn’t disperse the $1 million as the law requires.

The law was initially a bill sponsored by Senator Arthur Orr from Decatur. It allots more than 90% of online sales tax funds to the school districts. The Morgan County Commission is allotted 5%.

The AEA and the school boards from Morgan County argued the law is constitutional. The AEA says “commission attorneys argued in court that their projects, like the county jail and the probate court, were more important than the legislature’s direction to give the money to local schools.”

According to the AEA, the judge directed the parties to file proposed orders by the end of February, and a ruling could come any time after that.

Read our previous story here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events