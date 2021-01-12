Morgan County deputy returns to work after transplant surgery

A Morgan County deputy who just underwent an intestine transplant is back on the job!
The sheriff's office shared a photo on Tuesday of Investigator Caleb Brooks back at work this week.
Over the summer, he was severely injured when he was gored by a bull. In early December, he was in Cleveland receiving post-op care following the transplant. Read more here.
Look who we have roaming around the office this week! Investigator Brooks was back at work this week following his recent life-saving transplant.
We're thankful for the community's prayers and support....and thankful to have him back. pic.twitter.com/9bwR8ATC2B
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 12, 2021