Morgan County deputy injured during search

A Morgan County deputy was hurt after a pursuit on Monday night. That deputy is expected to be OK.
Deputies say they were responding to a shots fired call on Nesmith St. near Hartselle. While on the way to the call, deputies say they saw the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Deputies say they vehicle didn't stop, so they pursued it into Decatur. That's where 2 people jumped out of the car near Bromwich St.
During a brief search of the area, a deputy was hurt. That deputy was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were detained at the scene.
The Morgan County deputies were assisted by Decatur and Priceville Police Departments.
