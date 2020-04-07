Clear
BREAKING NEWS 39 people die from coronavirus in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison County has 2nd confirmed coronavirus-related death, Marshall County has 1st Full Story

Morgan County deputy injured during search

Courtesy: Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office

A Morgan County Sheriff's deputy was hurt while searching for a suspect.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

A Morgan County deputy was hurt after a pursuit on Monday night. That deputy is expected to be OK.

Deputies say they were responding to a shots fired call on Nesmith St. near Hartselle. While on the way to the call, deputies say they saw the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say they vehicle didn't stop, so they pursued it into Decatur. That's where 2 people jumped out of the car near Bromwich St.

During a brief search of the area, a deputy was hurt. That deputy was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were detained at the scene.

The Morgan County deputies were assisted by Decatur and Priceville Police Departments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events