Morgan County deputies use Narcan to save life while responding to call of overdose

The patient is expected to make a full recovery.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 2:17 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 2:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says lifesaving measures were performed Monday morning when deputies responded to a call of a possible overdose.

The department says when deputies arrived, they found a white male lying on the floor unresponsive and barely breathing. He stopped breathing while deputies were waiting for emergency medical personnel to arrive.

Deputies performed CPR on the victim and administered Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdose. The sheriff’s office says within three minutes, the patient was responsive and alert.

The Lacey's Spring Volunteer Fire Department helped as the patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

