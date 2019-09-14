Clear

Morgan County standoff ends peacefully

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: 

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the standoff has ended peacefully. Deputies were able to talk the subject out of the home. He is being transported to ER by request for further evaluation.

From earlier: 

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a possibly armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Lacon area.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call there.

They are attempting to get the man to come out of the home.

