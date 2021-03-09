Morgan County deputies searching for wanted man in Priceville

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Tuesday afternoon in Priceville.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant in the 600 block of Natural Bridge Road and said the suspect, believed to be Ahmad Rashad Morrow, ran away.

A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Mike Swafford, said Morrow is wanted for two felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The public should use caution in the area and report any suspicious activity.