Morgan County deputies searching for man wanted for child abuse

Morgan County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on a warrant for torture\willful abuse of a child under 18.
The deputies are searching for Walter Raymond Morrow on Sage Road in the Lacey's Spring community. The sheriff's office says he ran away during a traffic stop.
A K9 is on the way to the scene.
