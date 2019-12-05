Clear
Morgan County deputies searching for man wanted for child abuse

Walter Raymond Morrow

The sheriff's office says the man ran away during a traffic stop.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Morgan County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on a warrant for torture\willful abuse of a child under 18.

The deputies are searching for Walter Raymond Morrow on Sage Road in the Lacey's Spring community. The sheriff's office says he ran away during a traffic stop.

A K9 is on the way to the scene. 

