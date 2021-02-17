Morgan County deputies responding to 18-wheeler stuck in Interstate 65 median

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding Wednesday night to an 18-wheeler jack-knifed in the median at Exit 322 on Interstate 65.

Road conditions are deteriorating in North Alabama due to winter weather, and people should avoid driving if possible.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE