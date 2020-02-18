Related Content
- Morgan County deputies respond to hit and run report on Highway 231 detour
- Highway 231 detours see Friday morning traffic
- Highway 231 detours impacting first responders' speed in emergencies
- Stranded 18-wheeler causes delays on Highway 231 detour
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- 18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231
- Highway 231 construction delaying other road projects
- Highway 231 shutdown impacts local business
- Crews installing Hwy. 231 detours, lights to help drivers, businesses deal with road damage
- ‘Drive slow and pay attention:’ Drivers making adjustments for Hwy. 231 detour routes
Scroll for more content...