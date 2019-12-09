Morgan County deputies looking for man believed to have felony warrants

Morgan County deputies are looking for a man in the 1700 block of Indian Hills Road and Bethel Road.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the man, who is believed to have felony warrants. The department says he then ran away.
Deputies are looking for the man, who is wearing a green shirt and brown pants.
