Morgan County deputies honored for saving boy's life

Several Morgan County deputies were recognized Tuesday for helping save a toddler's life.

The Morgan County sheriff recognized the men for pulling one-year-old Michael from a swimming pool in Falkville last July.

When deputies arrived minutes after the 911 call was placed, they performed CPR after pulling the boy from the pool. He was unconscious and blue in the face.

Michael was then transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital where he was released two days later. His guardian, Glenda Lockhart, says without these deputies, Michael wouldn't be here today.

"I have to give them all the credit. I'd never done CPR. I can't even tell you how happy that we are to have him back," said Lockhart.

Michael is now two years old. His guardian says he is a healthy, happy little boy.