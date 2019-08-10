Clear
Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase

The chased ended when the woman flipped her SUV.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Morgan County deputies arrested Connie Lee House after they say the woman led them on a high-speed chase that ended in the Cotaco community.

Connie Lee House is facing multiple charges, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The Huntsville woman's SUV flipped over bringing an end to the chase. The 35-year-old was not hurt when she crashed the SUV on Union Hill Road.

