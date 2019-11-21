Morgan County crews respond to 'suspicious fire' on Lawrence Cove Road

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says volunteer firefighters and deputies responded to a suspicious structure fire in the Oden Ridge community in the 1200 block of Lawrence Cove Road.
The department says the structure appears to be an old and abandoned house. People are urged to use caution in the area.
Morgan County 911 said Thursday morning the fire posed a threat to the woods.
