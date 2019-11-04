The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a county commissioner was arrested on a felony charge.
The department executed a felony arrest warrant for Don Allen Stisher, 63, of Falkville for the charge of receiving gifts, which is a Class C felony. Stisher is the District Three commissioner.
WAAY 31 asked officials what this charge stems from, and they say ethics charges from his campaign.
According to the sheriff's office, Stisher voluntarily turned himself in. He was booked and released.
Officials say the commissioner has a proceeding at the Morgan County Courthouse around noon on Monday.
Related Content
- Morgan County commissioner arrested on felony charge
- Morgan County investigators capture felony child molestation suspect
- Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies
- Morgan County man charged with meth trafficking
- Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape
- Three arrested in Morgan County meth bust
- 3 arrested for drugs in Morgan County
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- 3 arrested in Morgan County meth bust
- Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect found hiding under bed, arrested on felony warrants
Scroll for more content...