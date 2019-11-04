Clear
Morgan County commissioner arrested on felony charge

Don Allen Stisher

According to the sheriff's office, the commissioner voluntarily turned himself in.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 10:42 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a county commissioner was arrested on a felony charge.

The department executed a felony arrest warrant for Don Allen Stisher, 63, of Falkville for the charge of receiving gifts, which is a Class C felony. Stisher is the District Three commissioner.

WAAY 31 asked officials what this charge stems from, and they say ethics charges from his campaign.

According to the sheriff's office, Stisher voluntarily turned himself in. He was booked and released.

Officials say the commissioner has a proceeding at the Morgan County Courthouse around noon on Monday.

