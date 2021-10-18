‘No anger, no hatred’: Morgan County church members recovering after vandalism

Cleanup and a search for answers continued Monday at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

This weekend, parishioners discovered their church had been vandalized so horribly they couldn't even hold Sunday services there this week.

Amos Burton, a longtime member of the church, was devastated by the damage.

“I was in a state of shock. The last thing I expected to see, to be honest with you. I didn’t have any idea it was as bad as it was until we actually walked in,” said Burton.

Burton says his brother was on his way to clean the church, as he does every Saturday, and that led him to discover their church had been vandalized.

Inside the church, paint is splattered on the walls and the pews. Doors have become unhinged, shattered glass covers the floor and much more.

Church members say they are grateful for all the support they are receiving from the community.

"We definitely appreciate all of the concern," said Burton.

Even in the midst of living in a nightmare, Burton and his fellow members continue to display resiliency.

"I’m a firm believer in God, and even though I don’t understand what happened, I guess there is a reason for it that I can’t explain," he said. "But I think in the end we will all be satisfied. We will see what it was all about."

Burton's advice to fellow believers is to respond with love and not hate.

"I would say don’t give up. Keep the faith, and keep on moving in the right direction, and you will be all right in the end. No anger, no hatred. Just keep on moving," said Burton.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office have identified four juvenile suspects connected to the incident: an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and two 14-year-old boys.

They face burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Authorities said the juveniles are not in custody, and that others may face charges, too.