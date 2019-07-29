Clear

Morgan County adopts online filings process for new businesses

It's the sixth county in Alabama to adopt the process.

Morgan County has become the sixth county in Alabama to adopt an online filings process for starting businesses.

This means names, reservations and certain certificates of formation will be processed through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website. Before, the business owners had to physically deliver or mail in their forms to the probate judge's office.

The service is offered to all Alabama counties, but individual counties have to tell the Secretary of State’s Office so it can be added to the system. For more information, click here.

