Morgan County Sherriff's Office launches new app

After months of development, you can now get the Morgan County Sheriff's Office app!

It's designed to make it easier for you to connect with deputies and access resources through the department.

The new app allows you to access the Morgan County Sheriff's Office most wanted list, check the the sex offender registry, apply for a pistol permit - and even submit tips anonymously right from your mobile device!

All deputies also have the app on their phones, too, so they can be notified of tips right away

The sheriff's office told me the coronavirus pandemic is as good of time as ever to launch it - so now they're able to keep in touch with the community while staying safe

"Now they'll have more access, less reason to come up here if they don't want to, and if they're out there searching information or seeking how to do something, it's right there at their fingertips," Mike Swafford, the spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said

In order to get the app, you just head to the app store, put in the morgan county sheriff's office and press get. then the download should begin shortly after.

The app also features push alerts the sheriff's office can put out if roads are shut down or if there's severe weather in the county.