Morgan County Sheriff's deputy helps Vietnam Vet get to VA appointment

A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond to help a Vietnam Veteran.

Sergeant Jonathon Mason said he was just starting his day when he saw a man walking Northbound on I-65, by Hartselle.

“I could tell it was an older man, with a cane and backpack and some bags,” said Mason.

That’s when Mason says he checked to make sure the man was ok.

“I talked to him and he turned around and I could see he had a Vietnam hat on and I asked him if he was a veteran, and he said yes sir,” said Mason. “He said he was walking to the VA this morning and had an appointment at 1 o’clock.”

The veteran had planned to walk the entire 48 miles to make his appointment. He told Mason it wasn’t his first time making the walk from Vinemont to Huntsville.

“He said sometimes he would get rides but it was nothing new to him,” said Mason. “He knew what time to leave in order to walk that far.”

Mason said it’s a part of his job to stop and check on people, but said it’s not every day you come across a veteran needing a helping hand.

“I know a lot of guys don’t get the thank yous in the way that they should, and I just thought I could help somebody in return for what he's done for me,” said Mason.

If you or someone you love is a Veteran needing support, contact the State of Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs: 334-242-5077

They also have local contacts in most counties. You can find them here: https://va.alabama.gov/