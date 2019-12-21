Morgan County Sheriff's deputies arrest Florence man driving in a stolen vehicle

A Florence man was taken into custody after he was found in Morgan County driving a stolen vehicle.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said that a man identified as Michael Lavon Johnson, 49, was driving northbound on Highway 31 on Friday when deputies tried to pull him over near the Alabama State Trooper station.

The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen to the Tuscumbia Police Department. However, when the stop was initiated, deputies said Jonson sped off. It later crashed near East Moulton Street and 2nd Street.

Deputies said Johnson tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody with the help of officers with the Decatur Police Department.

Johnson was taken to the Morgan County Jail with charges pending.