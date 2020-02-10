Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns about flooding in Lacey's Spring

Parts of Lacey's spring are underwater. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office shut down River Loop Road on Monday.

That's where they're most concerned about flooding and told us they may start suggesting people evacuate!

The Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31, people should evacuate when they see water coming up their driveways and near their homes.

"I definitely suspect it to get a lot worse than this," said Morgan County resident, Monica Roberson.

Monica Roberson lives off of River Loop Road. She says she's worried about the flooding.

"I can't swim so I definitely plan on being ahead of it if it does get that bad," said Roberson.

She said she knows just how dangerous flood waters can be.

"The force from just the water flowing over the road, it will definitely tote your car off," said Roberson.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 the Lacey's Springs area could see enough flooding to require evacuation.

"It's on a case by case basis. Some people will endure and not leave their home," said Danny Kelso with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say if you feel unsafe, you should leave.

"If you see the water continuing to flow up your driveway, and it's gotten into your front yard, it's probably that time to evacuate," said Kelso.

Roberson says she has a plan ready.

"We spoke with friends who live towards huntsville, to see if worse came to worse we could just come stay with them."

The Sheriff's Office says if you do get stuck while trying to evacuate, you can call 911 and it will send help.