Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding 79-year-old man reported missing

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding a 79-year-old man reported missing, Lawrence Frederick Carau.
The department says Carau is 6’ tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgment.
Carau was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue shorts near Pines Church Road in Somerville around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says he may be traveling in a 2005 Silver Toyota 4Runner with the Florida tag, 3597YT, and is possibly traveling to Fort Walton, Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174 or 911.
