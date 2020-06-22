Morgan County Sheriff's Office to give update on Valhermoso Springs mass shooting

Monday, we expect to learn new information about the murders of seven people in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office will provide an update on the investigation at noon.

Just over three weeks ago, seven people were killed at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.

At this time, no one has been arrested in this case. At the last update, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they were following up on nearly 100 tips. They said it's possible there is more than one suspect and they do expect arrests to happen soon.

The home was partially on fire when deputies responded to the home on the night of June 4th. They were able to put the fire out and found seven people shot inside including a 17-year-old whose name has not been released.

We now know the victims are:

Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens

James Benford, 22, of Decatur

Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs

Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur

William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Juvenile, 17

The sheriff's office is working this investigation along with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

So far, the sheriff's office has not released a motive for the murders. They did say they believe this appears to be an isolated, targeted event but they did not say why they believe that.

Waay 31 will be at the news conference today to bring you the latest details.