Morgan County Sheriff's Office stops attempted inmate escape

A Morgan County jail inmate remains behind bars Thursday after officials thwarted an escape attempt just minutes before it was going to happen.

"In this case, the escape was going to take place at the courthouse. This individual had a court hearing scheduled for that day and had lined up people on the outside to be in the courthouse and outside the courthouse so if he took off and ran, there would be people there to help him get away," said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Swafford said investigators were listening to jail communications Wednesday morning when they heard about a plot for an inmate to escape.

"Other investigators were able to assist, look into it and deem that it was credible," said Swafford.

Swafford says the inmate had his court date, but with extra security.

He says this could have been much worse especially for people taking care of business at the courthouse.

"An attempt like this places all those people at risk and that’s what our major concern was that we could stop it before it got any further so that those people wouldn’t be in harms way," said Swafford.

Swafford says after the escape and capture of another inmate earlier this year, the office has made changes including looking at jail communications more carefully.

"This plot was in roughly 10 minutes of happening when we were able to secure it and shut it down," he said.

Swafford says the sheriff's office is not releasing the inmate's identity because of the open investigation.

So far no charges have been filed.

The inmate could be facing charges such as attempted escape.Those who were planning to help the inmate's escape could face charges as well.