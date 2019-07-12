Clear

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly disoriented man

James Harper

If you have information call 256-350-4613.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for James Harper of Eva.

Harper is 5'8” and 130 pounds. He may be confused or disoriented.

He was last seen at Cullman Regional Hospital at 12:30 a.m. He drives a 2010 white Ford F150 extended cab tag number# 52BK706 with an “I served in Korea” bumper sticker on the rear.

If you have information call 256-350-4613.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events