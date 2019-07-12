Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly disoriented man

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for James Harper of Eva.

Harper is 5'8” and 130 pounds. He may be confused or disoriented.

He was last seen at Cullman Regional Hospital at 12:30 a.m. He drives a 2010 white Ford F150 extended cab tag number# 52BK706 with an “I served in Korea” bumper sticker on the rear.

If you have information call 256-350-4613.