Photo Gallery 4 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from a citizen led to four drug arrests.
Deputies tried to serve a warrant on Jeffrey Kent Saturday at a home in Lacey’s Spring. The department says they recovered meth and drug paraphernalia from Kent's overalls.
The sheriff’s office says while searching the entire home, deputies found more meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a pistol and cash.
Kent is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Three other suspects were arrested at the home for drug charges.
Daniel Hopkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marty Hopkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ariel Pearson is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were each booked in the Morgan County Jail.
Related Content
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says tip from citizen led to 4 drugs arrests
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office creates Citizen Academy
- Sheriff: Tips from Lawrence County citizens lead to drug bust, arrest
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: Citizen tip leads to meth bust, arrest
- Morgan County sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, drug seizure
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after standoff in Danville
- 28 arrested in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office sweep
- 3 arrested for drugs in Morgan County
- 5 arrested, 1 wanted in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts
- Multiple suspects arrested in Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office narcotics sweep