Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says tip from citizen led to 4 drugs arrests

Four suspects were arrested this weekend after deputies searched a home in Morgan County.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from a citizen led to four drug arrests.

Deputies tried to serve a warrant on Jeffrey Kent Saturday at a home in Lacey’s Spring. The department says they recovered meth and drug paraphernalia from Kent's overalls.

The sheriff’s office says while searching the entire home, deputies found more meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a pistol and cash.

Kent is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Three other suspects were arrested at the home for drug charges.

Daniel Hopkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marty Hopkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ariel Pearson is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were each booked in the Morgan County Jail.

