'People want answers:' Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office says it wants to be transparent about inmate death

WAAY 31 is working to get answers about how an inmate died at the Morgan County Jail.

Jock Taylor, Jr., 24, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, and he later died at a hospital. Family and friends of Taylor say they're just looking for answers.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it wants to be transparent and help Taylor's family.

"People want answers. Unfortunately, we can't get them as fast as they want them, but our goal is to give the right answer at the right time, as quickly as possible," said Mike Swafford, the public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Swafford said this is the first inmate death this year, and they had to call the state for help. He says Jock Taylor was in custody on Thursday and was fine, but by Saturday afternoon, he had died.

"He had been up and about, and then at some point, he went to his cell, laid down and became unresponsive," said Swafford.

Swafford said he understands the stigma that may come with inmates, but he makes sure officers treat them with respect no matter what.

"Treat them like people while they're in here, but unfortunately, you have a large population with any type of history, medical conditions, a lot of things can happen," he said.

On Saturday, the jail was on a code blue, which means everyone was on lock down. Now that they're back to normal, Swafford said he hopes they can figure out if something went wrong on their end.

"Our job is to look at that, make the changes that are necessary and ensure that we follow them going forward," said Swafford.

Right now, all the family can do is wait for the toxicology and forensics report to understand what happened.