Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck involving more than 20 vehicles on Hwy. 231

UPDATE: THe sheriff's office reports no major injuries. Southbound lanes are blocked by responders. Northbound lanes blocked and covered with sheet of ice. ALDOT has been notified.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies are responding to the report of a 20+ vehicle wreck with injuries on HWY 231 N at Husky Pvt Drive.

Please avoid the area.

Use extreme caution if you cannot.