Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to wreck involving more than 20 vehicles on Hwy. 231

UPDATE: THe sheriff's office reports no major injuries. Southbound lanes are blocked by responders. Northbound lanes blocked and covered with sheet of ice. ALDOT has been notified.
From earlier:
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies are responding to the report of a 20+ vehicle wreck with injuries on HWY 231 N at Husky Pvt Drive.
Please avoid the area.
Use extreme caution if you cannot.
Deputies are responding to the report of a 20+ vehicle wreck with injuries on HWY 231 N at Husky Pvt Drive where needed bridges were built.
Please avoid HWY 231. pic.twitter.com/gaESQonDC8
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 15, 2021