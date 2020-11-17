Morgan County stabbing victim airlifted to Birmingham hospital

Photo Gallery 3 Images
UPDATE: A spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Mike Swafford, says deputies found a 24-year-old white man with stab wounds. He was airlifted to Birmingham.
From earlier:
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a reported stabbing Tuesday night.
It's in the 12000 block of Highway 67 South in the Hulaco Community. The department posted to Facebook and Twitter about the report around 7:15 p.m.
