Morgan County stabbing victim airlifted to Birmingham hospital

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Mike Swafford, says deputies found a 24-year-old white man with stab wounds. He was airlifted to Birmingham.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a reported stabbing Tuesday night.

It's in the 12000 block of Highway 67 South in the Hulaco Community. The department posted to Facebook and Twitter about the report around 7:15 p.m.

