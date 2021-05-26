Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responding to hostage situation in Lacey’s Spring

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported abduction and hostage situation on Prince Circle in Lacey's Spring.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported abduction and hostage situation on Prince Circle in Lacey's Spring.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80124
|1535
|Mobile
|41454
|815
|Madison
|35316
|512
|Tuscaloosa
|26005
|457
|Shelby
|25368
|253
|Montgomery
|24854
|599
|Baldwin
|21578
|310
|Lee
|16060
|173
|Calhoun
|14606
|323
|Morgan
|14499
|281
|Etowah
|13963
|357
|Marshall
|12330
|227
|Houston
|10699
|284
|Elmore
|10226
|208
|Limestone
|10106
|154
|St. Clair
|9989
|247
|Cullman
|9823
|197
|Lauderdale
|9502
|245
|DeKalb
|8891
|188
|Talladega
|8367
|179
|Walker
|7278
|279
|Autauga
|7126
|110
|Jackson
|6859
|112
|Blount
|6847
|139
|Colbert
|6337
|137
|Coffee
|5598
|120
|Dale
|4891
|114
|Russell
|4490
|39
|Chilton
|4421
|115
|Franklin
|4270
|82
|Covington
|4192
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4067
|153
|Escambia
|3961
|77
|Chambers
|3653
|123
|Dallas
|3590
|154
|Clarke
|3518
|61
|Marion
|3162
|102
|Pike
|3130
|77
|Lawrence
|3070
|99
|Winston
|2764
|73
|Bibb
|2660
|64
|Geneva
|2553
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2353
|62
|Barbour
|2331
|58
|Hale
|2247
|78
|Butler
|2210
|70
|Fayette
|2137
|62
|Henry
|1923
|43
|Cherokee
|1859
|45
|Randolph
|1842
|43
|Monroe
|1788
|41
|Washington
|1687
|39
|Macon
|1618
|50
|Clay
|1578
|57
|Crenshaw
|1538
|57
|Cleburne
|1502
|42
|Lamar
|1444
|37
|Lowndes
|1412
|53
|Wilcox
|1274
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1112
|30
|Coosa
|1098
|29
|Perry
|1082
|26
|Sumter
|1054
|32
|Greene
|927
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97354
|1658
|Davidson
|90039
|948
|Knox
|51465
|639
|Hamilton
|44870
|499
|Rutherford
|43406
|442
|Williamson
|28228
|217
|Sumner
|24271
|349
|Montgomery
|20659
|228
|Wilson
|18991
|238
|Out of TN
|17858
|100
|Sullivan
|17127
|302
|Unassigned
|16929
|134
|Blount
|15608
|196
|Bradley
|15182
|152
|Washington
|14767
|248
|Maury
|13596
|173
|Sevier
|13477
|176
|Putnam
|11467
|175
|Madison
|11344
|241
|Robertson
|9832
|132
|Anderson
|8821
|172
|Hamblen
|8637
|174
|Greene
|7955
|157
|Tipton
|7440
|103
|Coffee
|6939
|125
|Dickson
|6889
|114
|Cumberland
|6810
|133
|Carter
|6693
|158
|Gibson
|6604
|147
|McMinn
|6575
|99
|Bedford
|6545
|130
|Roane
|6345
|105
|Jefferson
|6278
|125
|Hawkins
|6249
|110
|Loudon
|6215
|70
|Lawrence
|6018
|92
|Monroe
|5911
|96
|Warren
|5552
|82
|Dyer
|5455
|106
|Franklin
|5171
|90
|Fayette
|5145
|79
|Cheatham
|4605
|56
|Obion
|4578
|96
|Cocke
|4537
|100
|Rhea
|4374
|75
|Lincoln
|4373
|64
|Marshall
|4211
|58
|Campbell
|4197
|63
|Weakley
|4189
|67
|Giles
|4022
|101
|Henderson
|3821
|76
|White
|3707
|71
|Carroll
|3646
|84
|Macon
|3639
|78
|Hardin
|3588
|68
|Hardeman
|3550
|64
|Henry
|3229
|76
|Lauderdale
|3225
|47
|Claiborne
|3194
|74
|Scott
|3183
|45
|Marion
|3146
|47
|Overton
|3032
|61
|Wayne
|2975
|34
|Hickman
|2863
|46
|McNairy
|2855
|54
|DeKalb
|2816
|54
|Smith
|2789
|39
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2653
|50
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2509
|22
|Fentress
|2440
|47
|Johnson
|2433
|39
|Bledsoe
|2178
|11
|Chester
|2170
|51
|Polk
|2103
|25
|Unicoi
|2050
|49
|Crockett
|2039
|49
|Union
|1941
|34
|Cannon
|1933
|31
|Humphreys
|1851
|28
|Grundy
|1793
|35
|Sequatchie
|1736
|29
|Lake
|1710
|26
|Benton
|1682
|40
|Decatur
|1601
|39
|Lewis
|1589
|26
|Meigs
|1401
|25
|Stewart
|1354
|28
|Jackson
|1326
|36
|Clay
|1104
|30
|Houston
|1102
|33
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|858
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|602
|12