Morgan County Sheriff’s Office rescues ‘reckless prancing’ deer

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday proved it isn’t just looking out for its two-legged residents.
Deputies and Morgan County Animal Control got a call Friday about a dog stuck in a fence.
They rushed to its aid, but that was no dog. It was a deer.
The animal was freed, but not before being charged with reckless prancing, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
