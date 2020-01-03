Clear
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office rescues ‘reckless prancing’ deer

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office rescued this deer from the fence. The deer survived the ordeal.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday proved it isn’t just looking out for its two-legged residents.

Deputies and Morgan County Animal Control got a call Friday about a dog stuck in a fence.

They rushed to its aid, but that was no dog. It was a deer.

The animal was freed, but not before being charged with reckless prancing, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

