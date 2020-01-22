Morgan County Sheriff's Office proposes increase to license plate fees

People who live in Morgan County may have to pay more money for a license plate, and as you may imagine, not everyone is happy about it.

The sheriff's office proposed the increase. They said the fee would be increased between $10 to $15, and will help pay for school resource officers.

"In order to put police officers in the schools, I feel that's a good thing," Jim Wasserburger, who lives in Decatur, said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's office said it needs more school resource officers.

Right now, there are only six officers for 14 schools across the district. The county wants one per school. After two years of failing to find enough part-time resource officers, the sheriff’s office now wants to turn them into full-time jobs with better pay. The money would come from the license plate fee.

One person told WAAY 31 there should be a better way to find the money.

"I mean I know it's needed, but I don't agree with it at all. I'm sorry I just don't," Asha Sales, who lives in Decatur said.

'That $15 we're used to paying so they can figure it out another way," she said

Local lawmakers would have to approve any increase. It would likely then go on the November ballot.